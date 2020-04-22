ReWalk Robotics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 288.9% Upside

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. with ticker code (RWLK) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 288.9%. The day 50 moving average is 0.6 while the 200 day moving average is 1.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Company Website: http://www.rewalk.com

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

