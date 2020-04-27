ReWalk Robotics Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 243.1% Upside

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. found using ticker (RWLK) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 243.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.63 and the 200 day MA is 1.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $13m. Find out more information at: http://www.rewalk.com

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn