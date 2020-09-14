Revlon New – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.7% Downside

Revlon New with ticker code (REV) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. With the stocks previous close at 7.58 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $376m. Company Website: http://www.revlon.com

Revlon, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company’s Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company’s Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men’s grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, ÂPSÂ, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its Revlon, The Elizabeth Arden, and Red Door trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York.

