Restore PLC 27.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Restore PLC with ticker (LON:RST) now has a potential upside of 27.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Restore PLC share price of 328 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.2%. Trading has ranged between 306 (52 week low) and 502 (52 week high) with an average of 233,426 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £451,849,200.



Restore Plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of integrated information and data management, business digitization, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions. The Company is engaged in providing services to offices and workplaces in the private and public sectors. It operates in two segments: Digital & Information Management and Secure Lifecycle Services. Its Digital & Information Management services include cloud storage and data management, digital transformation consultancy, digital mailrooms, data management software, long term physical record storage and management services, digital tape backup services, and others. Its Secure Lifecycle Services include security information technology (IT) asset erasure, IT decommissioning and recycling, IT asset preparation and installation, IT relocation, paper recycling and resale, office and commercial relocations, short and medium term commercial asset storage, secure paper and IP destruction.







