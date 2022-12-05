Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Restore PLC 25.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Restore PLC with ticker (LON:RST) now has a potential upside of 25.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Restore PLC share price of 335 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.6%. Trading has ranged between 306 (52 week low) and 502 (52 week high) with an average of 234,505 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £451,999,796.

Restore Plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of integrated information and data management, business digitization, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions. The Company is engaged in providing services to offices and workplaces in the private and public sectors. It operates in two segments: Digital & Information Management and Secure Lifecycle Services. Its Digital & Information Management services include cloud storage and data management, digital transformation consultancy, digital mailrooms, data management software, long term physical record storage and management services, digital tape backup services, and others. Its Secure Lifecycle Services include security information technology (IT) asset erasure, IT decommissioning and recycling, IT asset preparation and installation, IT relocation, paper recycling and resale, office and commercial relocations, short and medium term commercial asset storage, secure paper and IP destruction.



You might also enjoy reading  Restore PLC 27.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.