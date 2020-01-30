Restore PLC 13.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Restore PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RST) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Restore PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 560 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.1% from the opening price of 495 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 55 points and increased 76.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 560 GBX while the year low share price is currently 250.13 GBX.

Restore PLC has a 50 day moving average of 504.14 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 433.13. There are currently 124,897,734 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 129,387. Market capitalisation for LON:RST is £615,745,661 GBP.