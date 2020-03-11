Restaurant Group PLC 39.7% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Restaurant Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Restaurant Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 120 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 39.7% from the opening price of 85.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 36.9 points and decreased 62.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 167.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 76 GBX.

Restaurant Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 132.56 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 140.81. There are currently 462,230,073 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,539,462. Market capitalisation for LON:RTN is £417,771,795 GBP.

