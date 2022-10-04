Restaurant Group PLC 34.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Restaurant Group PLC with ticker (LON:RTN) now has a potential upside of 34.3% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 47 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Restaurant Group PLC share price of 31 GBX at opening today (04/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.3%. Trading has ranged between 28 (52 week low) and 108 (52 week high) with an average of 2,854,052 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £244,305,816.



The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates pubs and restaurants. The Company operates approximately 400 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company’s segments include Wagamama, Pubs, Leisure and Concessions. Its principal trading brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s, Brunning & Price, TRG Concessions, Chiquito, Firejacks and Coast to Coast. The Company’s Frankie & Benny’s brand offers American and Italian style food and drinks. The Chiquito menu offers Mexican cuisine. The Coast to Coast offers American home-style dining. The Wagamama brand offers Asian food and Japanese ramen bars. The Brunning and Price offers cask ales, decent wines, and British dishes. The TRG Concessions brand portfolio includes table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company also operates a diverse multi-brand Concessions business, which trades principally in the United Kingdom airports.







