Restaurant Group PLC 29.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Restaurant Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Restaurant Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 57 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.9% from today’s opening price of 43.88 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 65.12 points and decreased 114.82 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 167.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 20.26 GBX.

Restaurant Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 105.23 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 135.67. There are currently 491,496,230 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,414,781. Market capitalisation for LON:RTN is £222,057,998 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn