Restaurant Group PLC 283.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Restaurant Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RTN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Restaurant Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 283.6% from the opening price of 23.46 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 106.84 points and decreased 131.54 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 167.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 21.62 GBX.

Restaurant Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of 138.50. There are currently 491,496,230 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,450,633. Market capitalisation for LON:RTN is £109,013,865 GBP.

