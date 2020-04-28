Restaurant Group PLC 28.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Restaurant Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Restaurant Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 70 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 28.4% from the opening price of 54.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15.86 points and decreased 72.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 167.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 20.26 GBX.

Restaurant Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 71.44 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 126.95. There are currently 151,323,692 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,231,918. Market capitalisation for LON:RTN is £314,671,221 GBP.

