Restaurant Group PLC 18.1% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Restaurant Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RTN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Restaurant Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.1% from today’s opening price of 127 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 33.2 points and decreased 8.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 167.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 110.1 GBX.

Restaurant Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 152.25 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 143.53. There are currently 491,496,230 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 926,202. Market capitalisation for LON:RTN is £642,778,763 GBP.