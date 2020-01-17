Restaurant Group PLC 11% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Restaurant Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RTN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Restaurant Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 130 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.0% from the opening price of 146 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.8 points and decreased 3.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 167.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 110.1 GBX.

Restaurant Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 152.66 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 143.27. There are currently 491,496,230 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 954,983. Market capitalisation for LON:RTN is £685,637,240 GBP.