Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.7% Upside

Restaurant Brands International found using ticker (QSR) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 58 with a mean TP of 69.54. Now with the previous closing price of 54.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.7%. The 50 day MA is 57.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,125m. Find out more information at: https://www.rbi.com

The potential market cap would be $21,875m based on the market concensus.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.