Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Restaurant Brands International found using ticker (QSR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 65 with a mean TP of 70.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,898m. Company Website: http://www.rbi.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,932 TH restaurants, 18,838 BK restaurants, and 3,316 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn