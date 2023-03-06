Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Restaurant Brands International with ticker code (QSR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78 and 64 with a mean TP of 70.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.12 while the 200 day moving average is 59.16. The company has a market cap of $28,899m. Company Website: https://www.rbi.com

The potential market cap would be $31,922m based on the market concensus.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast-food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS quick service restaurants that offer meats and cheese, chopped salads, chili and soups, signature and other sides, soft drinks, and local specialties. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

