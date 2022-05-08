Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Restaurant Brands International found using ticker (QSR) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 67.45. Now with the previous closing price of 53.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.48 and the 200 day moving average is 59.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,849m. Company Website: https://www.rbi.com

The potential market cap would be $30,197m based on the market concensus.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.