Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Restaurant Brands International found using ticker (QSR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 with a mean TP of 70.5. With the stocks previous close at 58.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,804m. Find out more information at: http://www.rbi.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,932 TH restaurants, 18,838 BK restaurants, and 3,316 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.