Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Restaurant Brands International with ticker code (QSR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 with a mean TP of 70.5. Now with the previous closing price of 68.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.61 and the 200 day MA is 61.54. The market cap for the company is $21,129m. Find out more information at: http://www.rbi.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

