Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Restaurant Brands International with ticker code (QSR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 70.5. With the stocks previous close at 59.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day MA is 61.41 and the 200 day moving average is 57.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,647m. Company Website: http://www.rbi.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,932 TH restaurants, 18,838 BK restaurants, and 3,316 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.