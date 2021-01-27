Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Restaurant Brands International with ticker code (QSR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 70.5. With the stocks previous close at 59.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day MA is 61.41 and the 200 day moving average is 57.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,647m. Company Website: http://www.rbi.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,932 TH restaurants, 18,838 BK restaurants, and 3,316 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.