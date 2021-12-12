Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Restaurant Brands International found using ticker (QSR) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 58 with a mean TP of 70. With the stocks previous close at 59.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 58.95 while the 200 day moving average is 63.86. The market cap for the company is $18,847m. Company Website: https://www.rbi.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.