Restaurant Brands International – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Restaurant Brands International found using ticker (QSR) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 66. Now with the previous closing price of 66.68 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.19 and the 200 day MA is 56.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,908m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rbi.com

The potential market cap would be $29,603m based on the market concensus.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

