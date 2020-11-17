Resonant Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.4% Upside

Resonant Inc. with ticker code (RESN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.9. With the stocks previous close at 2.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.