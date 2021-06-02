Resonant Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.2% Upside

Resonant Inc. found using ticker (RESN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 and has a mean target at 3.9. With the stocks previous close at 2.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.27 and the 200 day MA is 2.44. The company has a market cap of $132m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.