Resonant Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.2% Upside

Resonant Inc. with ticker code (RESN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.2%. The day 50 moving average is 2.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.44. The market cap for the company is $132m. Company Website: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

