Resonant Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.2% Upside

Resonant Inc. found using ticker (RESN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 61.2%. The day 50 moving average is 2.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $132m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.resonant.com

The potential market cap would be $212m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.