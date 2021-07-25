Resonant Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.2% Upside

Resonant Inc. with ticker code (RESN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.9. With the stocks previous close at 2.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.27 while the 200 day moving average is 2.44. The market cap for the company is $132m. Company Website: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.