Resonant Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 95.3% Upside

Resonant Inc. found using ticker (RESN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 1.75 and has a mean target at 3.32. With the stocks previous close at 1.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 95.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.39 and the 200 day moving average is 2.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $96m. Visit the company website at: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

