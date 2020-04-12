Resonant Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.1% Upside

Resonant Inc. found using ticker (RESN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 3.32. With the stocks previous close at 1.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 144.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.38 and the 200 day MA is 2.11. The market cap for the company is $70m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

