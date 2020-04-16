Resonant Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 101.2% Upside

Resonant Inc. with ticker code (RESN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 1.75 with the average target price sitting at 3.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 101.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $78m. Company Website: http://www.resonant.com

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

