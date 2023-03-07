Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Resolute Mining Ltd 41.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Resolute Mining Ltd with ticker (LON:RSG) now has a potential upside of 41.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 24 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Resolute Mining Ltd share price of 14 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 41.0%. Trading has ranged between 9 (52 week low) and 23 (52 week high) with an average of 86,394 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £596,121,682.

Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold miner. The Company is engaged in exploring, developing, and operating gold mines in Australia and Africa. The Company’s portfolio includes Syama Gold Mine and Mako Gold Mine. The Syama Gold Mine is located in the south of Mali, West Africa, approximately 32 kilometers (km) from the Cote d’Ivoire border and approximately 300 km southeast of the capital Bamako. It comprises the Syama Underground Mine and the Tabakoroni complex. The Mako Gold Mine is located in eastern Senegal, West Africa, which is an open pit mine. The Company is also involved in exploration with drilling campaigns underway across its African tenements with a focus on Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/W07ds
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.