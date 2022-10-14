Resolute Mining Limited 73.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining Limited with ticker (LON:RSG) now has a potential upside of 73.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 48 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Resolute Mining Limited share price of 13 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 73.0%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 13 (52 week high) with an average of 50,231 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £226,615,822.



Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold miner. The Company is engaged in exploring, developing, and operating gold mines in Australia and Africa. The Company’s portfolio includes Syama Gold Mine and Mako Gold Mine. The Syama Gold Mine is located in the south of Mali, West Africa, approximately 32 kilometers (km) from the Cote d’Ivoire border and approximately 300 km southeast of the capital Bamako. It comprises the Syama Underground Mine and the Tabakoroni complex. The Mako Gold Mine is located in eastern Senegal, West Africa, which is an open pit mine. The Company is also involved in exploration with drilling campaigns underway across its African tenements with a focus on Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.







