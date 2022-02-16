Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Resolute Mining Limited 57.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Resolute Mining Limited with ticker (LON:RSG) now has a potential upside of 57.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 40 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Resolute Mining Limited share price of 17 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 57.5%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 17 (52 week high) with an average of 48,367 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £331,179,313.

Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold miner. The Company is engaged in exploring, developing, and operating of gold mines in Australia and Africa. The Company’s portfolio includes Syama Gold Mine and Mako Gold Mine. The Syama Gold Mine is located in the south of Mali, West Africa approximately 32 kilometers (km) from the Cote d’Ivoire border and approximately 300km southeast of the capital Bamako. It comprises of the Syama Underground Mine and the Tabakoroni complex. The Mako Gold Mine is located in eastern Senegal, West Africa, which is an open pit mine.



You might also enjoy reading  Resolute Mining Limited 50.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.