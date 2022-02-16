Resolute Mining Limited 57.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining Limited with ticker (LON:RSG) now has a potential upside of 57.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 40 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Resolute Mining Limited share price of 17 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 57.5%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 17 (52 week high) with an average of 48,367 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £331,179,313.



Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold miner. The Company is engaged in exploring, developing, and operating of gold mines in Australia and Africa. The Company’s portfolio includes Syama Gold Mine and Mako Gold Mine. The Syama Gold Mine is located in the south of Mali, West Africa approximately 32 kilometers (km) from the Cote d’Ivoire border and approximately 300km southeast of the capital Bamako. It comprises of the Syama Underground Mine and the Tabakoroni complex. The Mako Gold Mine is located in eastern Senegal, West Africa, which is an open pit mine.







