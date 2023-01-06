Resolute Forest Products Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Resolute Forest Products Inc. with ticker code (RFP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 22.4 calculating the average target price we see 22.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The day 50 moving average is 21.06 and the 200 day MA is 18.17. The company has a market cap of $1,634m. Visit the company website at: https://www.resolutefp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,733m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides various tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and retail markets; and sells parent rolls. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, wood chips, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips for pulp and paper mills, as well as I-joists for the construction industry. The Paper segment offers newsprint to newspaper publishers, as well as to commercial printers for uses comprising inserts and flyers. This segment also provides various uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered and white papers, as well as uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at cogeneration facilities and hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.