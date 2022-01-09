Twitter
Resolute Forest Products Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Resolute Forest Products Inc. with ticker code (RFP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20.4 and 20.4 and has a mean target at 20.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.65 while the 200 day moving average is 12.78. The market cap for the company is $1,175m. Find out more information at: https://www.resolutefp.com

Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides various tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and retail markets; and sells parent rolls. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, wood chips, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips for pulp and paper mills, as well as I-joists for the construction industry. The Paper segment offers newsprint to newspaper publishers, as well as to commercial printers for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. This segment also provides various uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered and white papers, as well as uncoated freesheet papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at six cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

