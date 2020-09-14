Resolute Forest Products Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.5% Downside

Resolute Forest Products Inc. found using ticker (RFP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 3.25 and has a mean target at 4.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.95 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.5. The company has a market cap of $427m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.resolutefp.com

Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp. The Tissue segment provides various tissue products, such as virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells parent rolls. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists for the construction industry. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint to newspaper publishers, as well as to commercial printers for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various uncoated mechanical papers, including supercalendered and white papers, as well as uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at six cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

