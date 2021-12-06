Republic Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Republic Services with ticker code (RSG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 154 and 129 calculating the mean target price we have 141.23. With the stocks previous close at 136.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 130.56 and the 200 day moving average is 115. The company has a market cap of $42,935m. Company Website: https://www.republicservices.com

Republic Services, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company’s collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill and transfer services. In addition, the company offers disposal of non-hazardous solid and liquid material and in-plant services, such as transportation and logistics. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 345 collection operations, 220 transfer stations, 186 active landfills, 76 recycling processing centers, 9 salt water disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 6 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 128 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.