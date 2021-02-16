Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Republic Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Republic Services with ticker code (RSG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 99 with a mean TP of 106. With the stocks previous close at 91.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.5 while the 200 day moving average is 93.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,087m. Find out more information at: http://www.republicservices.com

Republic Services, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company’s collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste and recycling collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through 340 collection operations, 212 transfer stations, 189 active landfills, 79 recycling processing centers, and 15 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 130 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.