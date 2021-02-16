Republic Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Republic Services with ticker code (RSG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 99 with a mean TP of 106. With the stocks previous close at 91.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.5 while the 200 day moving average is 93.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,087m. Find out more information at: http://www.republicservices.com

Republic Services, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company’s collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste and recycling collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through 340 collection operations, 212 transfer stations, 189 active landfills, 79 recycling processing centers, and 15 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 130 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.