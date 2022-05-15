Republic Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Republic Services with ticker code (RSG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 156 and 135 and has a mean target at 146.77. With the stocks previous close at 127.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The day 50 moving average is 131.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 128.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $41,347m. Find out more information at: https://www.republicservices.com

The potential market cap would be $47,514m based on the market concensus.

Republic Services, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. In addition, the company engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill and transfer services. Further, it offers disposal of non-hazardous solid and liquid material and in-plant services, such as transportation and logistics. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 356 collection operations, 239 transfer stations, 198 active landfills, 71 recycling processing centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states. It also operated 77 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 124 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.