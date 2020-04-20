Repro Med Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -25.4% Downside

Repro Med Systems with ticker code (KRMD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.05 this would indicate that there is a downside of -25.4%. The 50 day MA is 8.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $431m. Company Website: http://www.rmsmedicalproducts.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

