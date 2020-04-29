Repro Med Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -23.5% Downside

Repro Med Systems found using ticker (KRMD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 6 and has a mean target at 9.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.42 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -23.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.53 and the 200 day moving average is 6.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $464m. Find out more information at: http://www.korumedical.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

