Repro Med Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -23.2% Downside

Repro Med Systems found using ticker (KRMD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.76 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.9. The company has a market cap of $399m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rmsmedicalproducts.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

