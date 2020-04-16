Repro Med Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -18.6% Downside

Repro Med Systems with ticker code (KRMD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 with a mean TP of 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.21 this would indicate that there is a downside of -18.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.83 while the 200 day moving average is 5.84. The company has a market cap of $379m. Company Website: http://www.rmsmedicalproducts.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

