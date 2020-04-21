Repro Med Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -12.6% Downside

Repro Med Systems with ticker code (KRMD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 6 and has a mean target at 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.87 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.15 and the 200 day moving average is 6.04. The company has a market cap of $452m. Find out more information at: http://www.rmsmedicalproducts.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn