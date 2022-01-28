Twitter
Repro Med Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Repro Med Systems found using ticker (KRMD) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.25. With the stocks previous close at 6.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 80.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.93 while the 200 day moving average is 7.6. The company has a market cap of $278m. Visit the company website at: http://www.korumedical.com

The potential market cap would be $502m based on the market concensus.

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

