Repro Med Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Repro Med Systems with ticker code (KRMD) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 80.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.6. The market cap for the company is $278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.korumedical.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.