Repro Med Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Repro Med Systems with ticker code (KRMD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 80.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.6. The company has a market cap of $278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.korumedical.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.