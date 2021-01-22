Repro Med Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Repro Med Systems found using ticker (KRMD) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.25. With the stocks previous close at 6.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 80.9%. The 50 day MA is 4.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $278m. Find out more information at: http://www.korumedical.com

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.