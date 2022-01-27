Repro Med Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Repro Med Systems found using ticker (KRMD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 80.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.93 and the 200 day MA is 7.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.korumedical.com

The potential market cap would be $502m based on the market concensus.

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.