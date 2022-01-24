Repro Med Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Repro Med Systems with ticker code (KRMD) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 80.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.93 while the 200 day moving average is 7.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.korumedical.com

The potential market cap would be $502m based on the market concensus.

Repro Med Systems, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.